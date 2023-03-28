Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 784,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,600. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

