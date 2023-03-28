Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 2,505 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 169,938 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after buying an additional 168,361 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,658,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.