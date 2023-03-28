Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 361 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of GE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. 1,622,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,215,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

