Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Announces Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,224 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

