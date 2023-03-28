Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Announces Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
