ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

