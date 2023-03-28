Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.19.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.28. 231,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.42 and a 200-day moving average of $333.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.