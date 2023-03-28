Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 94.4% in March

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aegon by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,667. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

