AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 3.1% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

