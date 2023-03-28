Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

