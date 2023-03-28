Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.13 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $740,211.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,986 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 700,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

