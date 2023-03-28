Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.13 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $740,211.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
