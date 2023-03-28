AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 54,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $260.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFCG. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

