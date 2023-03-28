AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on April 14th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 46,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $261.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

