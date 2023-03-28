Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 499.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.