Affiance Financial LLC Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average of $195.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

