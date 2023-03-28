Affiance Financial LLC Invests $121,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

