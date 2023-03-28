Affiance Financial LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after buying an additional 654,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after buying an additional 575,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,899,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

