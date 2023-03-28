Affiance Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IUSB opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

