Affiance Financial LLC Sells 850 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

