Affiance Financial LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

