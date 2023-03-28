Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Reduced by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 911,638 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 4.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $140,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

