AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on April 17th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

