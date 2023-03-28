AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $23.79.
About AGNC Investment
