AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $23.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.