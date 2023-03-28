Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on April 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 161.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

