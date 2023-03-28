AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

