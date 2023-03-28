Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Industries Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI remained flat at $3.60 during trading on Tuesday. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

