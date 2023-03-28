Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $270.19 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

