AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$36.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$85,798.44. Company insiders own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

