Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1499 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Up 3.7 %

AKBTY opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.