Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 14th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$8.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

