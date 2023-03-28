ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 58,751 shares.The stock last traded at $49.37 and had previously closed at $49.16.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

