Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

