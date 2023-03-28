Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.95% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 374.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 370,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

NUAG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

