Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.86. The company had a trading volume of 342,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,023. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.45 and its 200-day moving average is $411.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

