Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. 34,128,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,469,582. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

