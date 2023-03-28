Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,100 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 401,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 112,880 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 11,736,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,279,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

