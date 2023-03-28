Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.72.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $261.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,186,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,449,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

