Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.78. The stock had a trading volume of 506,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,803. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.51. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

