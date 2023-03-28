Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. 36,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.66. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Altisource Asset Management

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.