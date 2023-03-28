Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of AIMC opened at $61.98 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. CWM LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.