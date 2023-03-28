Altus Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Altus Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$55.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,537. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$41.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2,772.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altus Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on Altus Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$70.56.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

