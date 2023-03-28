Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 18,481,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 25,140,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ambev Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Ambev
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
