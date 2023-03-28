Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 18,481,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 25,140,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambev Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 272.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,424 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $17,755,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 51.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

