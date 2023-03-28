AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) rose 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 43,037,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 35,144,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 13.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324,340 shares of company stock worth $145,701,544. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

