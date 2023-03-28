Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

