American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

