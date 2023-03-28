Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.