Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.
Shares of ABCB stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $54.24.
In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
