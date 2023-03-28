AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $2,987,780. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

