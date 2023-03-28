AMH Equity Ltd Buys New Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,624,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Ribbon Communications makes up about 6.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ribbon Communications

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

