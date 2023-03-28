AMH Equity Ltd Invests $2.24 Million in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. CalAmp makes up approximately 3.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.35% of CalAmp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 5.2% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,424,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

