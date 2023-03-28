Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Decreased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 444,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

