Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $10.54 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $82.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

